https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-the-constitutional-get-the-vaccine-suckers/
About The Author
Related Posts
Angela Merkel is selling out to terrorists…
September 5, 2021
Australia’s Covid insanity in one chart…
July 23, 2021
New Don Surber piece…
August 25, 2021
Virginia Supreme Court issues ruling on Robert E. Lee statue…
September 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy