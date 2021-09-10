https://anotherwell.com/2021/09/10/seeing-gods-work-when-it-is-hard-to-see-gods-work/

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. — Hebrews 11:1

Many times this verse from Hebrews is quoted and many may struggle to understand the depths of what it is teaching. Faith and hope go hand in hand. The first part of the verse teaches us that we hope for God to meet the needs of our lives through faith. It’s the idea that we have faith in God and that he is able and capable to meet our needs.

The second part of the verse talks about faith as the evidence of things we have not seen. Sometimes we may not be able to see things with our physical eye, but through faith, we are able to see the grace of God and the provision of God.

So many times it’s difficult to see exactly what God is doing in some circumstances. There’s so much wickedness in our world that it’s tough to see God in it at all. But if you look through the lens of faith, you can see God’s hand moving in everything we do. But the key to it all is faith.

We may not always understand what God is doing, but we have to continue to look through the eyes of faith. He is very much active, charting a way forward, even though we may not be able to see where the road leads.

