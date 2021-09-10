https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stop-the-presses-sanjay-gupta-finally-asks-fauci-about-israeli-study-showing-natural-immunity-is-13x-times-greater-than-vaccine/

Posted by Kane on September 10, 2021 4:13 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



‘Why should American get Vaccinated if they have immunity from a prior infection?’

Fauci — ‘I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that’

Vaccination after acquiring natural immunity is actually counter-productive

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...