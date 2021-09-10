https://summit.news/2021/09/10/study-finds-teenage-boys-6-times-more-likely-to-suffer-heart-problems-from-vaccine-than-be-hospitalized-by-covid/
About The Author
Related Posts
Afghan Refugees Not Tested for Covid Before Landing in US
September 3, 2021
Deaths in 80%-Vaccinated UK Up TENFOLD From This Time Last Year When Zero Were Vaccinated
August 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy