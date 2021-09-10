https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/10/supercut-heres-video-of-all-the-times-dems-said-they-couldnt-impose-a-vaccine-mandate/

Grabien’s Tom Elliott put together one of his “SUPERCUT!” videos of Dems and all the times they said they couldn’t or wouldn’t impose a vaccine mandate on America. Have a watch:

SUPERCUT! Biden Admin: Relax, we’d never impose a vaccine mandate! pic.twitter.com/78NIvk3vpD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2021

One thing we’d also like to point out is that the president dropped this giant turd on all of us last night and THERE ARE NO DETAILS YET and we won’t know them for weeks according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins:

White House still figuring out details about new vaccine mandates @kaitlancollins reports pic.twitter.com/5QGLRtZIkH — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 10, 2021

As for threats from GOP governors that they’ll sue of the mandate — whenever it gets written — Biden said to, “have at it”:

“Have at it.” — President Biden to those governors threatening lawsuits over the vaccine-or-weekly-testing mandate for large businesses. He adds, “I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids.” pic.twitter.com/rYc0QWHkOX — The Recount (@therecount) September 10, 2021

Be careful what you wish for, Mr. Presidnet:

“[Biden’s] doubling down on things that are going to be VERY destructive for the livelihoods of many, many Americans and obviously it’s going to be destructive to our constitutional system and the rule of law.” – @RonDeSantisFL 🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/8WYI8aOfe6 — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) September 10, 2021

And if the current president thought he’d get a pass from the former president, think again.

Former President Trump called the mandate “UN-AMERICAN” in an email sent out on Friday:

