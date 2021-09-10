https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/taliban-responds-tony-blinkin-woke-leftists-women-cant-ministers-give-birth/

Earlier this week the Taliban announced the ministers for their new government. Biden’s Secretary of State Tony Blinken was shocked at the news. The woke Biden officials stressed to the Taliban the need for an inclusive government that would include women ministers. The Taliban thought otherwise and filled the positions with an elite team of Taliban terrorists.

Tony Blinken was shocked the list did not include any women or former government officials.

U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken expressed concern after the Taliban announced their caretaker government line-up. “The announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women” https://t.co/ONdacbEESa pic.twitter.com/0lGSfF5LLX — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 9, 2021

The Biden team lives in fantasy world.

On Friday the Taliban responded to Biden and Blinken on the need for inclusivity in their new government.

Taliban spokesman: “A woman can’t be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can’t carry. It is not necessary for a woman to be in the cabinet, they should give birth.”

Video with subtitles👇 pic.twitter.com/CFe4MokOk0 — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) September 9, 2021

