https://noqreport.com/2021/09/10/breaking-target-in-kabul-drone-strike-was-aid-worker-no-ties-to-isis-or-secondary-explosion-nyt-reports/
Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua via Getty Images An explosive new investigative report from The New York Times released on Friday revealed that the man targeted by the U.S. Military in a drone strike last month — which the Biden administration claimed was to neutralize an ISIS threat — was actually an aid worker who worked for a U.S. organization and who had applied for refugee resettlement in the U.S.
The Times report, which came after an exhaustive review of relevant video footage from that day as well as interviews with numerous individuals on the ground in Afghanistan, raised serious doubts about the Biden administration’s version of events, “including whether explosives were present in the vehicle, whether the driver had a connection to ISIS, and whether there was a second explosion after the missile struck the car.” Times reporting has identified the driver as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The evidence, including extensive interviews with family members, co-workers and witnesses, suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker