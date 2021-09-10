https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/10/texas-ag-paxton-blasts-bidens-unconstitutional-vaccine-mandate-will-file-suit/

Austin, Tx — Texas AG Ken Paxton announced on Thursday that he will join the growing list of states that intend to sue Joe Biden over his vaccine mandate announced on Thursday.

On Twitter, Paxton said that the new mandate on private business may be the most unconstitutional and illegal thing that he has ever seen in modern American history. He called it ‘an egregious, tyrannical power grab that stands no chance in court.’

Texas Attorney General on Twitter: “Biden’s new nat’l vaxx mandate on private biz may be the most unconstitutional, illegal thing I’ve ever seen out of any Admin in modern American history.This is an egregious, tyrannical power grab that stands no chance in court.I’ll be suing this disastrous Admin very soon. / Twitter” Biden’s new nat’l vaxx mandate on private biz may be the most unconstitutional, illegal thing I’ve ever seen out of any Admin in modern American history.This is an egregious, tyrannical power grab that stands no chance in court.I’ll be suing this disastrous Admin very soon.

Multiple states have announced plans to sue the Biden administration, along with the RNC.

Biden announced that all federal workers and contractors and all healthcare workers will be required to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine. The Department of Labor will also require that all employers with more than 100 employees either test those employees weekly or require a COVID vaccine.

Biden had previously said that mandating vaccines was not necessary, but has since changed course. He has instituted multiple vaccine mandates and is now attacking private businesses. It appears this was the regime’s way around the public mandate. At least, based on the support from the Chief of Staff.

Matthew Hamilton on Twitter: “WH Chief of Staff might regret this retweet. Courts consider the intent and purpose of policies and Klain just endorsed the notion that OSHA rule is a “work-around” to enact flagrantly illegal federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/RBB4ihsIiL / Twitter” WH Chief of Staff might regret this retweet. Courts consider the intent and purpose of policies and Klain just endorsed the notion that OSHA rule is a “work-around” to enact flagrantly illegal federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/RBB4ihsIiL

The case will no doubt head to the Supreme court in the coming months, which has ruled on the side of public health in several previous decisions.

