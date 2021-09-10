https://hannity.com/media-room/texas-attorney-general-to-biden-i-will-see-you-in-court-soon/

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton delivered a direct message to the Biden Administration Friday afternoon following the President’s federal vaccine mandate, saying “I will see you in court soon!”

“Biden’s new nat’l vaxx mandate on private biz may be the most unconstitutional, illegal thing I’ve ever seen out of any Admin in modern American history. This is an egregious, tyrannical power grab that stands no chance in court. I’ll be suing this disastrous Admin very soon,” posted Paxton on Twitter.

I will see you in court soon! https://t.co/Ukugz3Wx6b — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 10, 2021

“My plan will extend the vaccination requirements that I previously issued in the health care field. Already, I’ve announced we’ll be requiring vaccinations that all nursing home workers who treat patients on Medicare and Medicaid, because I have that federal authority.,” said Biden Thursday night.

“Today, in total, the vaccine requirements in my plan will affect about 100 million Americans — two-thirds of all workers. And for other sectors, I issue this appeal: To those of you running large entertainment venues from sports arenas to concert venues to movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry.,” he added.

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. The vaccine is F.D.A. approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” concluded the Commander-in-Chief.

