Joe Biden is making nice with Xi Jinping so we don’t let ‘competition between the world’s two largest economies veer into conflict.’

Alrighty.

We’re sure Xi was super worried about keeping everything friendly between America and China.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Man, we are living in a stupid time right now.

Mollie Hemingway’s ‘impression’ of the call is far more likely what occurred:

*snort*

We see what they did there.

That would be somethin’ else, now wouldn’t it?

