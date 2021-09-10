https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/571778-the-american-city-with-the-most-bedbugs

An industry-leading company in pest, termite, mosquito and bed bug control services has concluded which major cities have the most bed bugs.

Terminix Global Holdings listed, between Jan. 1 and Aug. 20, the top cities that have the most bed bugs, with Los Angeles ranking No. 1.

The next on the list of bed bug infestations out of the top five cities: Cleveland, Philadelphia, Detroit, and New York City.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Among Terminix’s top 50 list, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas also have cities with a lot of bed bugs.

“Bed bugs go where people go, so they can be virtually anywhere,” said Rick Cooper, senior director of bedbug services at Terminix. “Bed bugs move from infested structures — whether that be hotels, airports, schools or college campuses. They can tag along on someone’s clothes or backpack.”

Bed bugs do not necessarily exclusively live in beds; they cling to clothes and bags.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

THE 10 FASTEST SHRINKING CITIES IN AMERICA

THE FASTEST SHRINKING CITY IN AMERICA

QUICK-THINKING NEIGHBORS, POLICE LEAD TO RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED KENTUCKY GIRL

2.7 MILLION PEOPLE SIGN UP FOR $1 MILLION VACCINE GIVEAWAY IN OHIO

MAN BUILDS HIS OWN SUBMARINE AS PANDEMIC PROJECT AND DIVES TO BOTTOM OF LAKE

US CITIES WILL GIVE YOU CASH TO VISIT THEM AS SPRING REOPENINGS GET MORE AGGRESSIVE

AMERICA’S FIRST 3D-PRINTED NEIGHBORHOOD IS ‘THE FUTURE OF HOUSING’

INJUSTICE BY DESIGN: CONFRONTING THE EMBEDDED RACISM OF AMERICA’S CITIES

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

