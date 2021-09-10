https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/09/10/the-daggers-peter-doocy-shot-at-jen-psaki-over-vaccine-mandate-answer-would-make-superman-proud-n441142
About The Author
Related Posts
Psaki Talks Restrictions on Americans and Travel While Refusing to Be Transparent About WH Infections
July 26, 2021
It'll Never Be Enough: California Climate Activists Travel Long Distances to Protest In Front of Pelosi's House
June 15, 2021
This Is Never Going to Stop Unless You Make It
August 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy