Joe Biden and his team love to tout the airlift talking points. It was the best, most awesome evacuation ever. They got over 100,000 people out, guys. The problem is no one cares. No one cares because Joe Biden left Americans behind in Afghanistan. We all knew this was going to happen. The Biden team knew as well. It’s why they peddled this talking point so hard—and why—again—no one cared. You could have ushered out three times as many people but if you leave Americans behind, it’s moot. There are security concerns as well. How are we vetting these people and what do we do when someone is flagged? We don’t have a treaty with Afghanistan. We can’t send them back. Yet, before we can even get to the national security issues here, there’s a health crisis. There’s been a measles outbreak at Fort McCoy (via Fox News ): The White House said on Friday that the U.S. has temporarily suspended flights of Afghan evacuees into the country after four measles cases among recent arrivals — in a move it described as “out of an abundance of caution.”

