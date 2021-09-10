https://www.oann.com/tinder-ceo-moves-to-yahoo-as-top-boss/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tinder-ceo-moves-to-yahoo-as-top-boss



Jim Lanzone, president and CEO of CBS Interactive, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Jim Lanzone, president and CEO of CBS Interactive, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Dating app Tinder’s chief executive officer, Jim Lanzone, is leaving the company to take over the top job at Yahoo, the online media company said on Friday.

Separately, Match Group, the parent of Tinder, named Renate Nyborg as CEO of the dating app to replace Lanzone.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

