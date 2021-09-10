https://www.oann.com/toyota-cuts-annual-auto-production-target-on-shortage-of-chips-parts/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=toyota-cuts-annual-auto-production-target-on-shortage-of-chips-parts



Employees walk at the Toyota Motor Corp new plant in Apaseo El Grande in Mexico’s central state of Guanajuato, Mexico February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado Employees walk at the Toyota Motor Corp new plant in Apaseo El Grande in Mexico’s central state of Guanajuato, Mexico February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

September 10, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp, the worlds biggest automaker by sales volume, cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts from factories in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese car maker now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, it said in a press release. The Southeast Asia factories have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

