Employees walk at the Toyota Motor Corp new plant in Mexico's central state of Guanajuato
Employees walk at the Toyota Motor Corp new plant in Apaseo El Grande in Mexico’s central state of Guanajuato, Mexico February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

September 10, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp, the worlds biggest automaker by sales volume, cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts from factories in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese car maker now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, it said in a press release. The Southeast Asia factories have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

