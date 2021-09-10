https://bongino.com/trump-comments-on-when-hell-announce-2024-decision/

Greg Gutfeld aired more clips from his interview with former President Donald Trump on his show last night.

The two discussed a wide range of topics throughout the lengthy interview, and last night the topic of a potential Trump 2024 run came up.

“I love our country,” Trump said. “I think you’ll be very happy. I would say two, three years ago you might not have been that happy but now I think you’d be happy… I’ll make a decision in the not-so-distant future.”

Watch below:

Just days ago Jim Jordan said to Lauren Windsor (while seemingly being secretly recorded), the executive producer of The Undercurrent, “He’s gonna run again.”

“You think so?” someone is heard asking Jordan.

“I know so,” he replied. “I talked to him yesterday. He’s about ready to announce after all this craziness in Afghanistan.”

Watch below:

Recent polling indicates that Trump would defeat Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

