In this clip, Donald Trump Jr. joined “Louder with Crowder” and discussed President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal as well as a few likely scenarios that could play out now that the Taliban has control of U.S. military Apache helicopters.

According to Trump Jr., the Taliban is handing the newly acquired Apache helicopters over to China who will reverse engineer the helicopters and make them better – and for 2 cents on the dollar of what the U.S. military paid to develop the technology.

