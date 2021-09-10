https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-makes-surprise-visits-nyc-tells-police-you-are-new-yorks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump on Saturday made a surprise visit to hometown New York City where he stopped at police and fire stations in honor of first-responders’ heroic effort 20 years ago rescuing victims of the terror attack on the World Trade Center.

“I grew up with you, and you are New York’s finest,” he said upon exiting the 17th Precinct station house in east Midtown.

Trump also posed for pictures with firemen on a city street, to applause from bystanders. And he returned to remarks made earlier about his dissatisfaction with how the Biden administration handled the U.S. troops withdrawal in Afghanistan – after going into the county after Sept. 11, 2001, to find who was responsible for the attacks.

“It’s a sad day. It’s a very sad day for a lot of reasons, and we just added to that reason last week,” Trump also said outside of police station, where spoke for about 30 minutes, including answering reporters’ questions. “It should never have happened. … We’re going to have to live with that for a period of time.”

