https://www.oann.com/u-s-house-democrats-propose-ev-tax-credits-of-up-to-12500/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-house-democrats-propose-ev-tax-credits-of-up-to-12500



FILE PHOTO: Computer science professor Christa Lopes’ Scion IQ electric car is plugged in in her garage in Irvine, California January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO: Computer science professor Christa Lopes’ Scion IQ electric car is plugged in in her garage in Irvine, California January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

September 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Democratic lawmakers late Friday proposed boosting tax credits for electric vehicles to up to $12,500 per vehicle for union-made zero emission models assembled in the United States.

Under a broad tax measure that is part of a planned $3.5 trillion spending bill, the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday will vote on a measure that lifts the current cap on EV tax credits.

The bill would make General Motors Co and Tesla Inc eligible again for EV tax credits after they previously hit a cap on the existing $7,500 incentive. It would also create a new smaller credit for used EVs.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

