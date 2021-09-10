https://www.oann.com/futures-rise-after-biden-xi-call-oil-bounce/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=futures-rise-after-biden-xi-call-oil-bounce



FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

September 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday as signs of an easing in tensions between the United States and China added to recent data that soothed fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.21 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 34,949.59. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.64 points, or 0.30%, at 4,506.92, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.66 points, or 0.56%, to 15,332.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

