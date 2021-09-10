http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ew5JJ6b2YWA/

An armed robber took $100,000 in jewelry from a New York City store Tuesday afternoon and video of the robbery has now been released to the public.

The Daily Mail notes the suspect walked into the store “in a grey sweatshirt and face mask with a pizza delivery backpack and Target bag.”

The suspect then made demands, allegedly fired a round into the wall, and set the Target back on the counter so store personnel could fill it with jewels.

The video, published by NYPD Crime Stoppers, appears to show the suspect pointing out which jewelry items he wanted the victims to place in the bag:

WANTED for A Robbery 445 Albee Square. #Brooklyn @NYPD84pct on 9/7/21 @ 4:45 PM Perpetrator did fire at least round inside the location, and removed $875 in cash as well as $100,000 in jewelry from the location. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/aFl0Mreuan — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2021

The armed robbery comes just two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) touted the NYC’s turn toward greater saftey.

NYMag quoted de Blasio speaking Tuesday, saying, “The good news is New York is turning the corner when it comes to public safety.”

The mayor added, “We have a lot more to go.”

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the armed robbery suspect in the jewelry store video.

