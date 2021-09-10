https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/09/10/watch-joe-biden-is-exactly-who-we-warned-you-he-is-n1477472

Twenty years ago Islamic terrorists attacked the United States. We were not as safe as we thought we were and have spent the past 20 years fighting terrorism in one guise or another, in one corner of the world or another. Our military kept terrorism over there so we would not have to suffer more attacks here at home.

Joe Biden threw all of the progress in the war away in one terrible move, making us less safe now than we were 20 years ago.

It would be bad enough if that’s all the damage he is doing, but it’s not. As I rant in my final C’Mon Now!, Joe Biden is exactly who we said he is.

That’s the problem.

Previously: Gen. Mark Milley’s Bagram Blunder Should End His Military Cosplay Act

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

