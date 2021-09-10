https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-the-sean-hannity-radio-show-celebrates-20-years-in-syndication/

Premiere Networks announced today that this week marks the 20th anniversary of The Sean Hannity Show in national syndication. Attracting tens of millions of listeners on more than 650 stations nationwide, the program continues its decades-long dominance as one of the top talk radio programs in the country. In 2021, radio industry publication Talkers ranked Hannity No. 1 on their “Heavy Hundred” list of the most important radio talk show hosts in America.

“When I was asked to say a few things about Sean Hannity, the first thing on my mind was: Who’s Sean Hannity?” joked ‘The Great One’ Mark Levin.

“He tries to make sure he brings his audience the most important news, the best insights, he is the personification of the modern conservative movement,” said former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

In the latest nationwide survey, The Sean Hannity Show experienced a +19% audience increase in the key demo of Adults 25-54, and is ranked #1 among News/Talk Stations in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Tampa, Raleigh, Norfolk, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta and many other markets with Persons 12+. Additionally, the program continues to deliver tremendous return on investment for its loyal long-term sponsors, as well as new partners.

With a storied syndication launch the day before the 9/11 attacks on America, Hannity dedicated his program to delivering insightful and intelligent commentary on the latest news headlines and politics. For his efforts, he has been honored with two Marconi Awards for “Nationally Syndicated Personality of the Year” and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2017. Over the past two decades, he has welcomed many notable names to the program who reached out to share their congratulations, including Newt Gingrich, Mark Levin, John Rich of Country music group Big & Rich, along with many other friends and industry colleagues.

“But for this audience, I would not be where I am today,” shared Hannity. “I am humbled and grateful for the men and women who give me this microphone every day, and to the greatest country in the world, that allowed me the opportunity to pursue this dream. Thank you.”

“Sean is one of the most talented personalities in all of talk radio, and we couldn’t be happier to mark this special milestone with him,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “His passion for talk radio and dedication to his audience continue to drive growth and success for our station and advertising partners.”

As host of The Sean Hannity Show, Sean’s provocative, informed and passionate commentary on politics has amassed a dedicated following that includes millions of listeners. Hannity’s political foresight and focus on the American agenda has made him one of the most popular talk radio hosts in America.

Watch the video above.

‘THE ANSWER IS NO’: Hannity’s Reality Check for CNN’s Jimmy Acosta posted by Hannity Staff – 6.19.19 Sean Hannity torched CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta Wednesday; blasting the anti-Trump “journalist” after he bizarrely challenged the Fox News host to “schoolyard meeting.” “As I said to little Fake News Jimmy Acosta, you have not earned time on the number one show in all of cable news. You can tell all your reps to stop begging my staff, the answer is no,” said Hannity. “Unlike you, I don’t peddle lies on the lowest rated cable network in America. Nor will I promote your lies on 618 of the best talk radio stations in America. Nor has anyone ever provided me scripts or talking points (another Acosta lie).” “For the record, I do not recall meeting you on a bus, why did you miss your big chance to talk to me?” he asked. “Now I do have good news for you. I will gladly meet you privately in a mutually agreeable ‘schoolyard’ ALONE, as you requested. My only condition is this meeting will have nothing to do with your failing book, failing career, or failing network. I’m free the week of the 4th.” https://twitter.com/seanhannity/status/1139589739504394240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1139589739504394240&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mediaite.com%2Ftv%2Fhannity-fires-back-at-acosta-hes-been-begging-to-come-on-my-show%2F Acosta attacked Hannity during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt; calling Fox News a “house organ for the President.” “[At] certain hours of the day on Fox…it is very much a house organ for the president,” Acosta said. “Have we ever witnessed a situation like that, where a network essentially just serves as an amplifier of the president’s message of the day? And to some extent, focused and fixated on the conspiracy theories that he spreads. That to me is very much the definition of propaganda and state TV.” “The likes of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, they’re willing to go off on me on their shows, but they’re not willing to have me on in person to defend myself,” Acosta added. “What’s with that? If you’re so darn tough, why don’t you give me an invitation to come on your show? What I’ve found over the last few days is that they’re not willing to do that. They’re willing to shoot spitballs from the sidelines like the class clown, but they’re not willing to meet me on the schoolyard. And that’s on them.” Listen to Acosta’s bizarre comments here. BALDWIN GOES BERSERK: Listen to the Anti-Trump Comedian’s ‘Greatest Hits’ HERE posted by Hannity Staff – 4.08.19 Part-time comedian and full-time anti-Trump crusader Alec Baldwin is no stranger to political controversy during the course of his career; exploding over a series of issues regarding conservative causes and personalities – including Sean Hannity. Alec Baldwin tries out at WPHT radio in Philadephia:

https://hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/BALDWIN-WPHT.mp3 Baldwin walks off the air from Sean and Mark Levin:

https://hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ALEC-BALDWIN-3-WALKS-OFF-AIR-FROM-SEAN-AND-LEVIN-032606.mp3 Baldwin tries again at WPHT without much success:

https://hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/BALDWIN-WPHT-Tries-Again.mp3

