Can you imagine the headlines if last year President Trump announced vaccine mandates and said he’d find a way to overstep state governors who wouldn’t comply? In a way we don’t have to just imagine, because Drew Holden found a “compare & contrast” example of how CNN reported something similar when it comes to Trump vs. Biden:
What changed, CNN? pic.twitter.com/HzNRWSeCd6
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2021
Oh, that’s easy…
The political party in the White House, FINAL ANSWER https://t.co/xUwujttguf
— It’s Just Jenn (@JennJacques) September 10, 2021
That can’t be real, because CNN’s Chris Cillizza once notoriously said that “journalists don’t root for a side.”
At lot less “without evidence” headlines these days…
— BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) September 10, 2021
“Baseless” headlines have also disappeared.
— BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) September 10, 2021
The real-time fact-checks via chyron from CNN also seem to have come to an end.
When it changes from R to D, everything becomes acceptable.
— Gackü (@_Gacku) September 10, 2021
Yes, @CNN, what changed? Also, what happened to that stupid-ass death ticker yall had going on all year last year? It’s (D)ifferent, now!!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/yURfiRJZt2
— Ashley Carmichael (@SmashCarm) September 10, 2021
Hypocrisy so thick you can cut it with a knife https://t.co/j6TVGinyVv
— Mike Gilbert 🇺🇸 (@mike_gilbert) September 10, 2021
THIS. Is CNN.