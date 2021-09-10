https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/10/what-changed-cnns-spin-on-a-president-talking-about-overriding-governors-depends-on-what-party-theyre-from/

Can you imagine the headlines if last year President Trump announced vaccine mandates and said he’d find a way to overstep state governors who wouldn’t comply? In a way we don’t have to just imagine, because Drew Holden found a “compare & contrast” example of how CNN reported something similar when it comes to Trump vs. Biden:

Oh, that’s easy…

That can’t be real, because CNN’s Chris Cillizza once notoriously said that “journalists don’t root for a side.”

The real-time fact-checks via chyron from CNN also seem to have come to an end.

THIS. Is CNN.

