You want to know the real reason why the left is making incredible inroads into all areas of life despite the fact they have unlikable, unbelievable positions? Because they are doers. Our side may have better looking people, but that translates into we are more likely to lounge around watching political talk shows and whine. We’re the side known for having long policy conferences sitting around criticizing the problems in society. We have all these stars on our side who entertain us. Turn on right-wing TV and you feel like you’re looking at models. We have the best memes . We’re standing on street corners waving Trump signs and bragging about having the largest rallies.

In contrast, the left is out walking, knocking on doors recruiting voters, hanging out in nursing homes bringing cookies to the staff pretending they care about old people in order to get their votes. They’re doing opposition research behind the scenes. While we’re frothing at the mouth saying outrageous things to raise money and attract attention, they’re secretly watching long hours of our conferences and campaign rallies collecting our careless mistakes. One frustrated congressman told me that while he was speaking at a two hour meeting to a group of 100 activists, those 100 activists could have been out knocking on doors; 200 hours of work they could have accomplished.

The left is out there making our feeble-minded conservatives representative of the rest of us while we’re stuck reacting and trying to defend them. I have a lefty friend who brings up outrageous things that people on the right do before I’ve even heard of the person or their actions. He’ll say, “Your side is causing people to die,” or “Your side believes all these conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact,” or “Your side advocates for violence,” getting the spin out there and setting the narrative before we even know what’s going on. We gullibly fall for it, and end up spending all of our time defending the mistakes by little known or attention getting conservatives.

Yes, it’s true that what they said is free speech. But it’s a red herring. I don’t have all the answers, because yes we need to defend all free speech or they will come after the rest of us, and they already are canceling the rest of us for things that clearly weren’t merely careless or egotistical; the left canceled me last year using forgery. But always being on the defensive is not going to win the political debate, the left figured this out years ago with Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.

We wring our hands when we hear about another company turning against the right. It seems like we’re being driven out of all areas of society. But it’s actually not as bad as it seems, the left is forcing these changes; people aren’t actually all becoming leftists. As I wrote in July, despite the false rhetoric, Republicans are becoming the party of young people while Democrats the party of elderly. The left isn’t running corporations, they are engaging in targeted attacks to force the corporations to do what they want. Jesse Jackson popularized the tactics of shaking down corporations to support his agenda years ago, now it’s become mainstream on the left.

The instant the Supreme Court ruled that it was not stopping Texas’s heartbeat abortion law from going into effect, a handful of radical left-wing activists paid their social media troll factories to start bombarding relevant corporations with threats. Sure enough, a few caved. Lyft and Uber said they would pay the legal fees of drivers sued under the law. Go Daddy — where I used to be a corporate attorney — kicked off a site set up by Texas Right to Life to report those in violation of the law. Go Daddy isn’t run by monsters, they just couldn’t withstand the threats from a handful of paid trolls who have all the time in the world sitting around in their parents’ basements on George Soros money harassing the right.

The left makes up these disaster scenarios involving the right which have nothing to do with reality. They say we are trying to turn the country back to a previous era which was horrible for minorities and women but it’s not true. I addressed this fallacy in 2017. They say they are scared about what horrible things the right would do, but it’s an Orwellian argument; the left is doing horrible things to the right, stamping us out of society which has become so prevalent there’s now a phrase for it, cancel culture.

Anne Applebaum, a left-leaning writer at The Atlantic, wrote an article recently exposing the cancel culture in academia, proudly declaring that it’s not the left going after the right, because most of the professors she interviewed were middle of the road to leftist. Well the reason for this is because conservatives were driven out of academia long before the phrase cancel culture emerged! There are none left to attack, so the left is naturally imploding on itself. You can’t create a political philosophy based on promoting one group in society over another, because it goes contrary to human nature. We’re all created differently as individuals, we don’t fall solely into groups.

Now, it’s true that many of us are only in politics for entertainment, we view it as a hobby, so naturally we are going to be drawn to armchair quarterback positions watching political talk shows and yelling at the TV. And others aren’t wired to do the boring, routine work of walking door to door or painstakingly watching every minute of a boring Democrat convention and then bombarding companies with fake emails and tweets. Because most of us have high ethical standards as Christians, we shy away from bombarding companies with anonymous messages claiming to be black gay females.

It’s OK to rant. But some of this we can start doing. If you’re not going to take the steps necessary to stop the left, then don’t expect the needle to move.

Rachel Alexander is a conservative political writer and pundit. She is the editor of Intellectual Conservative and a recovering attorney.













