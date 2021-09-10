https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/10/what-would-paul-krugman-be-calling-a-trump-vaccine-mandate-it-would-not-be-terrific-public-policy/

Yesterday President Biden signed executive orders regarding federal vaccine mandates while promising to use he claims to have to override certain state governors. It’s quite clear that the president’s a Democrat because this is Paul Krugman’s initial assessment:

The Biden administration must think it’s good politics, because they don’t do anything without considering the political implications. Oh, and here’s how the Biden economy isn’t the fault of the Biden administration:

Forget that it was mostly Democrats who shut things down last year which created an economic disaster while slamming Trump for not supporting lockdowns.

Imagine how different Krugman’s take would be if these mandates came via executive order last year…

Everybody knows what Krugman would be saying about Trump if he were still in the White House and imposing mandates like these.

But when Biden flexes some authoritarian muscle, it’s “terrific public policy.” So much projection.

