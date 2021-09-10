https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-clarifies-yes-usps-employees-are-subject-to-vaccine-mandate/

Posted by Kane on September 10, 2021 4:35 pm

U.S. Postal Service workers are subject to a rule to be developed by the Labor Department mandating coronavirus vaccinations for workers and weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees at companies with over 100 workers, a senior Biden administration confirmed late Thursday night.

The clarification came after the Washington Post incorrectly reported that White House officials said U.S. Postal Service employees are exempt from the new  vaccine mandates for federal workers.

