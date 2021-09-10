https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-clarifies-yes-usps-employees-are-subject-to-vaccine-mandate/

JUST IN: White House official now says USPS workers ARE part of the federal vaccine mandate under OSHA jurisdiction, though technically not under the executive order. Deleting a previous thread that was based on earlier reporting. Will also momentarily update our write-up. pic.twitter.com/8ydESDhMeE — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) September 10, 2021

U.S. Postal Service workers are subject to a rule to be developed by the Labor Department mandating coronavirus vaccinations for workers and weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees at companies with over 100 workers, a senior Biden administration confirmed late Thursday night.

The clarification came after the Washington Post incorrectly reported that White House officials said U.S. Postal Service employees are exempt from the new vaccine mandates for federal workers.