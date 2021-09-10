http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/DKVAPuHxOd0/The-worlds-best-superyachts-2021-revealed-including-British-built-floating-work-art.html

Advertisement

The world’s most luxurious superyachts have been named at a prestigious awards ceremony in Monaco.

Fourteen trophies were handed out to 12 stunning vessels at Boat International’s World Superyacht Awards, with the British-built 33.9m (111ft) Geist taking home the coveted award for Sailing Yacht of the Year and the 80m (262ft) Artefact – with its tai chi room, spa and ‘cosmic dining table’ – being crowned Motor Yacht of the Year.

Scroll down to see the full list of swoon-worthy yachts that were recognised by the discerning judging panel of 22 current and former superyacht owners during the ceremony.

Motor Yacht of the Year and Displacement Motor Yachts, 1,600GT to 2,999GT winner: Artefact

Pictured is the 80m (262ft) Motor Yacht of the Year – Artefact – which is home to a beach club, a tai chi room and a spa

Judges praised the Artefact (pictured) for its distinctive window shapes, large expanses of glass, and custom artworks and furniture

The judges thought the dining space and its ‘cosmic table’ featuring an artistic representation of the cosmos was heavenly

Built in Germany, but with interiors devised by UK-based Reymond Langton Design, the 80m (262ft) Artefact is home to a beach club, a tai chi room and spa and a dining space with a ‘cosmic table’ that features an artistic representation of the cosmos.

Judges praised the yacht for its distinctive window shapes, large expanses of glass, and custom artworks and furniture.

They explained: ‘The unprecedented 750 square metres of glass [8,072 square feet] draw the natural surroundings into master suites and common areas to infuse the interior with natural light and connect passengers to the environment around them.’

Sailing Yacht and Sailing Yacht of the Year: Geist (33.9m/111ft)

The 33.9m (111ft) Geist sailing yacht was built by Ipswich-based Spirit Yachts, after the owner asked it to ‘build me a work of art’

This image shows Geist’s super-suave saloon. The seating area alone took 2,000 hours to build and the table pictured has 64 handcrafted legs

Under power, Geist is propelled by a 100kW electric motor powered by four BMW lithium-ion battery banks that can propel it for 30 nautical miles at eight knots or can feed the yacht’s household demand for four days. Pictured here is the master cabin

This yacht, the judges said, was ‘a refreshing mix of top quality, traditional beauty, innovative interior design and advanced technology and, as such, truly deserves her accolade’. Pictured here is the VIP cabin

The judges were impressed with Geist’s ‘organic style of interior design’. One of Spirit Yachts’ other boats, the handcrafted Spirit 54, featured in Bond film Casino Royale, and its Spirit 46 appears in No Time To Die

This 33.9m (111ft) sailing yacht was built by Ipswich-based Spirit Yachts, after the owner asked them to ‘build me a work of art’. One of Spirit Yachts’ other boats, the handcrafted Spirit 54, featured in Bond film Casino Royale, and its Spirit 46 appears in No Time To Die.

The judging panel was impressed by the yacht’s ‘new and organic style of interior design’ and its abundance of sustainable materials.

According to Boat International, the seating area alone took 2,000 hours to build, with workers producing a saloon table featuring 64 handcrafted legs.

Under power, Geist is propelled by a 100kW electric motor powered by four BMW lithium-ion battery banks that can propel it for 30 nautical miles at eight knots or can feed the yacht’s household demand for four days, Boat International explained. Under sail, the motors become shaft generators to recharge the batteries, which are then used to power the sailing systems.

This yacht, the judges concluded, was ‘a refreshing mix of top quality, traditional beauty, innovative interior design and advanced technology and, as such, truly deserves her accolade’.

Refitted Yachts: Broadwater (56m/183ft)

This image showcases what the interior of the Broadwater looks like following a refit, carried out by boat-builder Royal Huisman at its Huisfit yard in Amsterdam

This photo was taken onboard the Broadwater before the refit, when the interiors looked like a ‘Gentleman’s Club’ with highly varnished woodwork, traditional mouldings and leather seating

According to Boat International, the refit of Broadwater – carried out by boat-builder Royal Huisman at its Huisfit yard in Amsterdam – took two years to complete as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the refit a beach club and swim platform were added and the bridge deck’s exterior dining area was enclosed in a winter garden to make it weatherproof.

The judges were most taken by the way the interiors had been transformed from looking like a ‘Gentleman’s Club’ with highly varnished woodwork, traditional mouldings and leather seating, into a spacious, bright and modern space.

Rebuilt Yachts: Istros (42.1m/138ft)

Pictured is the Istros following its rebuild. The renovation work was carried out to ensure the new yacht kept some of its ‘period looks’ and featured the ‘timeless lines of yesteryear’

This snap shows what the Istros looked like before it was rebuilt. According to Boat International the yacht was originally built in 1954, but it fell into disrepair and lay neglected until 2001

Istros was originally built in 1954, but it fell into disrepair and lay neglected until 2001, Boat International revealed.

Its rebuild was carried out to ensure the new yacht kept some of its ‘period looks’ and featured the ‘timeless lines of yesteryear’.

The judges commented: ‘While this degree of restoration is not unique, it has been achieved to a higher standard than most and has certainly saved this historic yacht for future generations.’

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts, 30m (98ft) to 39.9m (130ft): SX112 (34.2m/112ft)

The judges were wowed by SX112’s shaded beach lounge and fold-down side panels

The judges also commended SX112 for its ‘dramatic connection to the exterior surroundings through large windows that flood the interior with light’

The World Superyacht Award judges revealed that it was the ‘iconic’ rear deck area that first caught their attention on SX112.

It features a shaded beach lounge and fold-down side platforms that further increase the deck space when needed.

The judges also commended it for its ‘dramatic connection to the exterior surroundings through large windows that flood the interior with light’.

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts, 40m/131ft and above: Club M (40m/131ft)

‘Club M’s standout feature is its huge and most unusual upper deck alfresco living area,’ the judges said. They also called the exterior space ‘strikingly masculine’

‘Club M’s standout feature is its huge and most unusual upper deck alfresco living area,’ the judges said.

‘This extends from bow to stern, with its semi-enclosed central portion shaded by a hardtop and edged by lowering side windows to offer a delightful inside-outside dining and conversation area, flanked by wide decks on either side.’

They also called the exterior space ‘strikingly masculine’ and commended the yacht for its well-conceived interior lighting and soft interior curves.

Displacement Motor Yachts 499GT and Below, 30m (98ft) to 39.9m (130ft): Aurelia (39.7m/130ft)

This image clearly shows the rear deck of the Aurelia, which can easily be reconfigured from a tender platform to a beach club and more

According to Boat International, Aurelia is a ‘Flexplorer’ yacht, as its 115 sq m (1,237sq ft) rear deck area can easily be reconfigured from a tender platform to a beach club and more.

It was this and the fact that the yacht has ‘purposeful exterior lines’ and a ‘sophisticated interior layout’ that wowed the judges.

The vessel also features a cinema room, a private hot tub deck and a wine chiller with rotating racks that contain 44 bottles each.

Displacement Motor Yachts 499GT and Below, 40m/131ft and above: Rebeca (40.8m/133ft)

Pictured is the rear of the Rebeca with its six-square-metre glass-backed infinity pool, which the judges felt was a rare feature on a yacht of this size

The ‘seamless division between the outdoor living spaces and the spacious accommodation’ was one of the main reasons the Rebeca won its award.

The judges were also impressed by the vessel’s six-square-metre (64-square-ft) glass-backed infinity pool, which they explained is a rare feature on a yacht of this size.

In an interview the owner of Rebeca told Boat International: ‘If I get one euro for every picture that people take of this boat, I can buy a 50-metre tonight.’

Displacement Motor Yachts 500GT to 999GT: Blue II (56m/183ft)

The look of Blue II was inspired by the appearance of mid-20th century tug boats. The World Superyacht Awards judges pronounced the vessel the ‘standout winner’ of the Displacement Motor Yachts 500GT to 999GT category

Blue II is an expedition yacht that was designed to perform in high-latitude areas, including the Northwest Passage, and its appearance was inspired by the tugboats and buoy-laying vessels of the mid-20th century.

The judges called it the ‘standout winner’ in the Displacement Motor Yachts 500GT to 999GT category and particularly praised it for being as ‘environmentally friendly as possible’ – thanks to its diesel-electric propulsion and exhausts fitted with an advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction system to meet emission regulations.

Other highlights of the boat include a spa area with sauna and steam room and master suite with 180-degree views of the sea.

Displacement Motor Yachts, 1,000GT to 1599GT: Alfa (70.2m/230ft)

The Alfa was praised by judges for its panoramic windows and five distinct deck spaces that the experts said contained ‘every amenity’

Formerly named Alkhor, Alfa was lauded for its ‘handsome, forthright profile’ and ‘modern and unfussy’ interior design.

The vessel was also praised for its panoramic windows and five distinct deck spaces that the judges said contained ‘every amenity’.

Another highlight of the yacht is the beach club. It’s located on the lower deck to provide cooling shade and easy access to the sea and it’s only revealed when a set of twin doors fold down from the sides of the hull.

Displacement Motor Yachts, 3,000GT and above: Moonrise (100m/328ft)

The Moonrise sleeps 16 guests across eight staterooms and judges praised the yacht for its ‘attractive masculine character’

This 100m (328ft) yacht sleeps 16 guests across eight staterooms and its facilities include a helipad, beach club and wellness area.

The World Superyacht Award judges praised the yacht for its ‘attractive masculine character’ and ‘pleasingly clean lines’.

They also commented that the yacht’s deck provided ‘every facility imaginable’.

Voyager’s Award: V6 (48.5m/159ft)

In 2020, the owners of the V6 sailed from the Canaries to Gibraltar, the Scilly Isles, Ireland, Scotland’s Western Isles, the Shetlands and Arctic Norway and it’s this journey that earned the yacht the ‘Voyager’s Award’

The Voyager’s Award is handed out in recognition of the epic journeys superyachts take rather than their design or looks.

The V6 won the 2021 award for the 2020 journey it made across the Atlantic to the Canaries, to pick up its new owners, who sailed it to Gibraltar, the Scilly Isles, Ireland, Scotland’s Western Isles, the Shetlands and Arctic Norway.

According to the judges, the yacht punched through extreme weather on its passage to the Svalbard archipelago and the voyage allowed its owning family to have experiences like polar bear spotting and kite-surfing between icebergs.