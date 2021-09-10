https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/10/you-guys-should-be-ashamed-la-times-is-getting-rightfully-throttled-for-their-gloriously-racist-coverage-of-attempted-assault-on-larry-elder/

Man. The L.A. Times really, really doesn’t like Larry Elder, do they?

A recent column called him “the Black face of white supremacy”:

Column: I’m Black. Larry Elder is ‘a clear and present danger’ to Black Californians https://t.co/YBXzicBo7D — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 20, 2021

That may or may not have helped to fuel racial animus against Elder that resulted in a white liberal woman in a gorilla mask attempting to hit him with an egg she threw.

Here’s how the L.A. Times framed that incident, by the way:

Larry Elder cuts short Venice homeless encampment tour after hostile reception https://t.co/rrY832i6Dy — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 8, 2021

“Hostile reception.” Please. Could you be any more shameless, L.A. Times?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. The answer is a resounding “YES”:

LAPD is investigating altercation involving Larry Elder at Venice homeless encampment https://t.co/wGkF0VN4ie — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 9, 2021

The headline is bad enough for using language intended to suggest that Elder instigated the attempted assault on him.

Excuse me!? — Prince X (@Princebarnett29) September 9, 2021

Everyone please Report this Tweet. And I’m just a regular person who is not political. Misleading on purpose. Very disappointing for my daily news source. — Gwen Cruttenden (@gwencrutt) September 10, 2021

The photo they chose makes it even worse.

Using this photo with this headline…the media are so shitty and deceitful — Brandon Fowler (@Bull16) September 10, 2021

The woman in the photo is rightfully pissed off:

Are you kidding me? You use this picture to make it look like @larryelder is slapping me? He was attacked by a white female wearing a Gorilla Mask. Are you covering for racists? Disgusting@GloriaJRomero @ShellenbergerMD @DavidSacks @JennyChachan @streetpeopleLA @EmilyTVproducer — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) September 9, 2021

Why would you use such a misleading photo that makes it look like @larryelder is slapping me? He was the victim of a hate crime yesterday by a white woman wearing a Gorilla Mask. This is outrageous @streetpeopleLA @EmilyTVproducer @ShellenbergerMD @JennyChachan @VeniceUnited — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) September 9, 2021

Yesterday @larryelder was my guest. We were attacked by a group yelling racial slurs, a white woman in a gorilla mask threw eggs. Yet @latimes finds a deceiving pic of us about to hug to confuse the story- a HATE CRIME was committed against a black man running for Governor of CA pic.twitter.com/RJxm2rmDiw — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) September 10, 2021

And the L.A. Times is apparently cool with racist hate as long as it’s directed at conservatives.

Want to know how evil the U.S. mainstream media is? Read this. pic.twitter.com/t6PnQeo5Sw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 10, 2021

Disgusting.

Amazing photo choice you deliberately used here. Most would call it racist and intentionally deceptive to infer Elder is slapping the woman instead of the reality… a racist white woman mocking him in a gorilla mask while throwing an egg at his head. — Voter Suppressionist (@VoteSuppressor) September 10, 2021

mass media: “why don’t people trust us any more?”

also mass media: “should we use the photo of the racist woman wearing a gorilla mask throwing an egg at him or should we try to make it look like this candidate that we don’t support is slapping a woman?” 🤷‍♂️ — REDBEARD1969 (@redlgb1969) September 10, 2021

Outrageous.

And this is the picture you guys use for this story?? Elder and his security were attacked by a crazed white woman wearing a gorilla mask. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Your colors are showing. — JuanTalamera (@JuanTalamera11) September 10, 2021

Shameless and racist.

This is gloriously racist I’m actually impressed with the LA Times for managing to be so racist that they took the time to find a picture of what looks like a black man assaulting a white woman and use it in the headline about a white woman assaulting a black man https://t.co/jvj1e01dAx — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 10, 2021

As f*ck.

Larry Elder was attacked by a white person in a Gorilla mask. By the left’s standards, that is a hate crime. They have condemned ppl for less. Will, you condemn this, or are you going to continue to smear him like partisan hacks. pic.twitter.com/66SAnWNEyZ — Deep Whispers (@Onslaug78093541) September 10, 2021

We’ll put our money on the latter.

Look at these two tweets from the LA Times. The 1st downplays the racist attack against Larry Elder by describing it as a “hostile reception.” The 2nd makes it seem like the LAPD is investigating Elder by using a photo as if he’s slapping a woman. This wasn’t an accident. At all. pic.twitter.com/QLyxt3w9AM — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 10, 2021

Look, we get it. The LA Times is on Team Newsom. They’ve made it clear time and time again. But these tweets go far beyond just having a political bent. One attempts to erase the assault against Larry Elder and the other makes Elder the assaulter! This crap is so maddening. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 10, 2021

This is amazingly dishonest reporting. Shame on @latimes — Carl Fagerlin (@cfagerlin) September 10, 2021

This tweet is a perfect example of why the majority of the country does not believe in the news anymore it’s biased garbage that is structured to fit someone’s agenda…this story is so far from the truth it’s comical — Ken Pugh (@evoxkp) September 10, 2021

