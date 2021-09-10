https://noqreport.com/2021/09/10/zebras-are-running-loose-around-d-c-and-that-is-not-the-weird-part/
(Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) When you deny involvement when there is no crime, you sound suspect.
Things have become completely unhinged in the nation’s capital, so why not add to the mayhem? For a few days now, it has been a story of mild interest in the area that five zebras have escaped from a compound where they had been kept. They have reportedly splintered to evade capture, with one trio running off and the remaining duo taking a different escape plan.
It’s the kind of nonsensical story that is basically welcomed, what with the world in complete disarray from the border, to the White House, to Afghanistan, and even our banks, as the economy continues to meltdown, to say nothing of our own President Softserve calling to override the Constitution on the regular. Hell, a small herd of black-and-whites on the lam is a far more tolerable piece of news worth following.
But if this is considered a weird story (as a Floridian I am unsure, as our measure of weird is far higher than most ) but there is a component to this one that has arrived that certainly raises the stakes. As the days of […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker