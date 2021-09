https://www.corbettreport.com/9-11-trial-9-11-documents-9-11-documentary-new-world-next-week/

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee

This week the New World Next Week concentrates on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, from the show trial of the tortured mastermind to more promised documents and another scuttled chance for an MSM airing of the truth.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos