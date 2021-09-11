https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/walking-like-robot-pennsylvania-field-biden-gets-one-knee-like-idiot/
Joe Biden is hated for stealing an election and then the deaths of 13 soldiers in Afghanistan. There’s no explanation for his bizarre actions at the same time.
Today Joe Biden went to the field in Pennsylvania outside of Shanksville, PA where on September 11, 2001, flight 93 crashed. Today he looked lost again and hardly able to walk as he approached the site of the crash of flight 93. Then for some weird reason, Biden gets down on a knee.
Joe Biden is so hated it doesn’t matter what he does. He looks bizarre, lost and his actions are anti-American and destructive.
