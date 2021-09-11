https://noqreport.com/2021/09/11/alaska-airlines-christians-and-republicans-are-not-welcome/

Seattle, WA — Alaska Airlines’ slogan is “Fly smart. Land happy.” It may want to change that the “Fly dumb. Land angry.”

Lacey Smith appears to be the latest victim of woke corporate America. The flight attendant was fired by Alaska Airlines, allegedly for her Christian beliefs. This follows as Alaska Airlines has used one of the heaviest hands in the air travel business in enforcing mask mandates, and it has also barred Republican lawmakers from going to work.

As for Smith, First Liberty announced on Friday that it’s legal team will be filing charges against Alaska Airlines with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for discriminating against Smith’s religious beliefs.

Recently, Alaska Airlines announced its full support for the Equality Act to its employees. The corporation also solicited comments and feedback from its staff.

Smith answered that request for feedback by asking a question: “As a company, do you think it’s possible to regulate morality?”Alaska Airlines’ response to that question, according to First Liberty, was that “defining gender identity or sexual orientation as a moral issue … is … a discriminatory statement,” and the corporation promptly fired Smith.“While Alaska Airlines certainly has the right to acknowledge its support for the […]