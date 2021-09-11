https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/11/alaska-airlines-christians-and-republicans-are-not-welcome/

Seattle, WA — Alaska Airlines’ slogan is “Fly smart. Land happy.” It may want to change that the “Fly dumb. Land angry.”

Lacey Smith appears to be the latest victim of woke corporate America. The flight attendant was fired by Alaska Airlines, allegedly for her Christian beliefs. This follows as Alaska Airlines has used one of the heaviest hands in the air travel business in enforcing mask mandates, and it has also barred Republican lawmakers from going to work.

As for Smith, First Liberty announced on Friday that it’s legal team will be filing charges against Alaska Airlines with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for discriminating against Smith’s religious beliefs.

Recently, Alaska Airlines announced its full support for the Equality Act to its employees. The corporation also solicited comments and feedback from its staff.

Smith answered that request for feedback by asking a question: “As a company, do you think it’s possible to regulate morality?”

Alaska Airlines’ response to that question, according to First Liberty, was that “defining gender identity or sexual orientation as a moral issue … is … a discriminatory statement,” and the corporation promptly fired Smith.

“While Alaska Airlines certainly has the right to acknowledge its support for the Equality Act, once it opens up a forum for discussion, religious employees have a right to express themselves just like any other employee,” a statement from First Liberty read.

The statement continued: “Lacey’s termination demonstrates the heavy hand woke corporate America wields over religious employees, as well as the devastating repercussions that can follow. The consequences for those who dare to violate the ‘acceptable’ speech codes set up by the corporate elite are extreme — it cost Lacey her whole career and dismantled her lifelong professional reputation.”

Supporters of the Equality Act, like the Biden administration, say it will “provide long overdue civil rights protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.”

However, for Christians like Smith, the Equality Act represents an encroachment on their rights to their own religious beliefs.

The Heritage Foundation states the act will “force employers and workers to conform to new sexual norms or else lose their businesses and jobs,” “force hospitals and insurers to provide and pay for these therapies against any moral or medical objections” and “politicize medicine by forcing professionals to act against their best medical judgment and provide transition-affirming therapies.”

The Equality Act will “ultimately harm families by normalizing hormonal and surgical interventions for gender dysphoric children as well as ideological “education” in schools and other public venues,” “ultimately lead to the erasure of women by dismantling sex-specific facilities, sports, and other female-only spaces” and will “also hurt charities, volunteers, and the populations they serve,” according to the Heritage Foundation.

Alaska Airlines has shown hostility in the past for people who ask questions.

In May, the Liberty Loft reported on Alaska State Sen. Lora Reinbold, a Republican from the Anchorage suburb of Eagle River. She was banned from Alaska Airlines ultimately for questioning its mask mandate. In a video showing Reinbold being denied access to her flight, it clearly shows that Reinbold was wearing a mask but was simply asking questions.

Alaska Airlines is the only airline Reinbold can reliably use to travel from Anchorage to the state’s capitol, Juneau, making Alaska Airlines’ decision to ban her from flying also a ban on her constituents being able to have representation in the state legislature.

The Anchorage Daily News reported this week that Reinbold has made a procedural request asking to be excused from voting in the capitol.

“I believe what Alaska Airlines has done by my political ban, restricting my movement from the state capital as a senator, is unconstitutional,” Reinbold told the Anchorage newspaper.

In January, Alaska Airlines placed 14 customers on a no-fly list for not complying with its mask mandate, according to a spokesman who said: “At least 14 passengers could now be placed on our ban list for their actions, meaning they face the possibility of not being able to fly with us in the future. We will not tolerate any disturbance onboard our aircraft or at any of the airports we serve.”

Becky Ackers, an author, responded: “What’s wrong with the other passengers? Why didn’t they tear their masks off in solidarity with the Freedom Fourteen? I swear, cowards that craven deserve all the misery that the Usurper can dish out.”

