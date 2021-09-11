https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/americas-founding-documents-now-feature-harmful-language-alert-on-national-archives-site/

Back in June, Twitchy reported that the National Archives’ racism task force determined that the Rotunda itself was an example of structural racism and suggested ways to “reimagine” the Rotunda, including staging “dance or performance art in the space that invites dialogue about the ways that the United States has mythologized the founding era.”

The task force had also suggested the National Archives put “trigger warnings” in place with historical content to “forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.”

Now The Daily Wire is reporting that those trigger warnings are in place on digital versions of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

Constitution, Declaration Of Independence Now Have ‘Trigger Warnings’ On National Archives Sitehttps://t.co/EYFBVfCRGb — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 11, 2021

Emily Zanotti reports:

Digital copies of America’s founding documents — as well as other historical documents in the National Archives’ online catalog — now feature “trigger warnings” alerting readers that they may contain “harmful language,” and the change appears to follow the release of a “little-noticed” report from a National Archives racism task force that suggested the agency provide “context” for its historical materials. Digital copies of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, most notably, now feature a “Harmful Language Alert,” which appears at the top of the page, and directs users to a National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) statement on “potentially harmful content.”

But how’s the interpretive dance coming?

WTF? — Pale Ryder (@RyderInk) September 11, 2021

🤦

They trigger Communists like holy water to a vampire — jmeedee (@jmeedee) September 11, 2021

I thought the word “trigger” was problematic since it conjures images of guns, which we all know are part of the white supremacist tool kit. — Sjean Sjteele (@sjteele) September 11, 2021

Hahaha…I hate these people — Save America! (@HardcoreMaga) September 11, 2021

Good thing our Republican Party is comprised of a bunch of cowards who aren’t taking any action against this insanity. — Matt (@MattFreethink) September 11, 2021

PEACEFUL DIVORCE NOW! I’m tired of sharing a country with pussified morons like this, and nobody wants to have to explore other options to peaceful divorce. But if we must, we must. — Sedated Roof Seagull 🇺🇸🏴 (@SedatedSeagull) September 11, 2021

So in the Civil War our side is going to have to fight against the side that needs a trigger warning while reading the Constitution? Yeah … we got this, war won’t last any longer than 20 minutes. — Alicia Vincler (@AVincIer) September 11, 2021

The site doesn’t specify which parts of the language are hateful but in general, anything that reflects “racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes” or is “discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion” is considered potentially harmful.

We still can’t believe “misogynoir” is a real word that people use.

Related:

National Archives’ racism task force suggests ways to ‘reinvent’ its own Rotunda, suggests performance art as a fix https://t.co/rIefryutnk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

