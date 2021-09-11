https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/americas-founding-documents-now-feature-harmful-language-alert-on-national-archives-site/

Back in June, Twitchy reported that the National Archives’ racism task force determined that the Rotunda itself was an example of structural racism and suggested ways to “reimagine” the Rotunda, including staging “dance or performance art in the space that invites dialogue about the ways that the United States has mythologized the founding era.”

The task force had also suggested the National Archives put “trigger warnings” in place with historical content to “forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.”

Now The Daily Wire is reporting that those trigger warnings are in place on digital versions of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

Emily Zanotti reports:

Digital copies of America’s founding documents — as well as other historical documents in the National Archives’ online catalog — now feature “trigger warnings” alerting readers that they may contain “harmful language,” and the change appears to follow the release of a “little-noticed” report from a National Archives racism task force that suggested the agency provide “context” for its historical materials.

Digital copies of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, most notably, now feature a “Harmful Language Alert,” which appears at the top of the page, and directs users to a National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) statement on “potentially harmful content.”

But how’s the interpretive dance coming?

The site doesn’t specify which parts of the language are hateful but in general, anything that reflects “racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes” or is “discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion” is considered potentially harmful.

We still can’t believe “misogynoir” is a real word that people use.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...