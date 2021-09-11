https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/americat-falling-cat-caught-in-american-flag-during-college-football-game-gets-simba-trending-video/

The Miami/Appalachian State game brought a lot of gravity to the college football world, mostly because of what happened when a cat (that has been initially been reported as a stray) got caught in a bad situation:

It ended well:

Whew.

Well done, everybody!

