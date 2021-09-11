https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/army-football-team-runs-onto-field-carrying-american-flags-tribute-9-11-video/

The Army football team and three first responders took to the field carrying American flags on Saturday in a tribute to 9/11.

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Islamic terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

The Black Knights and first responders ran out of the tunnel carrying American flags before their game against Western Kentucky at Michie Stadium.

VIDEO:

TRENDING: Full VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump (Updated)

The @ArmyWP_Football team takes the field in West Point. pic.twitter.com/BETPzhjHve — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 11, 2021

Additional footage:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

