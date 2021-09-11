https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/army-football-team-runs-onto-field-carrying-american-flags-tribute-9-11-video/
The Army football team and three first responders took to the field carrying American flags on Saturday in a tribute to 9/11.
Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Islamic terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.
The Black Knights and first responders ran out of the tunnel carrying American flags before their game against Western Kentucky at Michie Stadium.
VIDEO:
The @ArmyWP_Football team takes the field in West Point. pic.twitter.com/BETPzhjHve
— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 11, 2021
Additional footage:
Here come the Black Knights‼️#GoArmy | #LastoftheHard pic.twitter.com/ETMGx9rsue
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) September 11, 2021