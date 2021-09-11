https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-pulls-mask-shout-someone-9-11-memorial/

Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden attended the 9/11 memorial Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Islamic terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Biden, Clinton, Bush and Obama (swamp) were all together at the memorial in lower Manhattan.

VIDEO:

Getty captured Biden taking off his mask to shout at someone in the crowd.

