https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-pulls-mask-shout-someone-9-11-memorial/

Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden attended the 9/11 memorial Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Islamic terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Biden, Clinton, Bush and Obama (swamp) were all together at the memorial in lower Manhattan.

VIDEO:

TRENDING: Full VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump (Updated)

President Biden, former President Obama, and former President Clinton arrive in lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/POMJSIP78f — The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2021

Getty captured Biden taking off his mask to shout at someone in the crowd.

Getty captures Joe Biden pulling down his mask to shout out at someone in the crowd at the 9/11 ceremony pic.twitter.com/am8SeGK4rI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 11, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

