President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at Ground Zero in New York City on Saturday.

They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Several other government and current and former elected officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland attended the ceremony, according to the White House.

The solemn ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial began with an honor guard representing the New York Police and Fire Departments and the Port Authority Police Department.

Families of people who died in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001, are reading the names of the 2,977 people lost over the course of the emotional ceremony, which began at 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning. The ceremony also remembers the six lives lost during the Feb. 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

The attendees observed moments of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center; at 9:03 a.m., when the second plane hit the South Tower; at 9:37 a.m., when the plane struck the Pentagon; at 9:59 a.m., the time of the fall of the South Tower on Sept. 11, 2001; at 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed in an empty field near Shanksville, Pa.; and at 10:28 a.m., the time of the fall of the North Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. Bruce Springsteen played “I’ll See You in My Dreams” from New Jersey following the second moment of silence just after 9 a.m.

The president and first lady left the memorial just before 10 a.m. to travel to Shanksville to participate in a wreath laying ceremony commemorating those who died on Flight 93 at the memorial site there. Biden will later return to Washington, D.C., to participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon.

Biden is not scheduled to deliver remarks during the day on Saturday, but he instead released a video statement on Friday recognizing the lives lost in the deadliest attack in U.S. history that took place 20 years ago and calling for national unity.

“To me, that’s the central message of Sept. 11. It’s that at our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human and the bottom for the soul of America, unity is our greatest strength. Unity doesn’t mean that we have to believe the same thing but we must have a fundamental respect and faith in each other and in this nation,” Biden said in the six-minute video.

“That is the task before us, not just to lead by the example of our power, but to lead by the power of our example. And I know we can,” he added.

Vice President Harris will deliver remarks at the Shanksville memorial later Saturday morning. Former President George W. Bush, who was president at the time of the 2001 terror attacks, will also speak.

“What happened on Flight 93 tells us so much. About the courage of those on board, who gave everything. About the resolve of the first responders, who risked everything. About the resilience of the American people. On this 20th anniversary, on this solemn day of remembrance, we must challenge ourselves to, yes, look back,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks provided by the White House. “For the sake of our children. For the sake of their children. And for that reason, we must also look forward. We must also look toward the future.”

“Because in the end, that is what the 40 were fighting for: Their future. And ours,” Harris will say. “On the days that followed September 11th, 2001, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America. We were reminded, too, that unity is imperative in America. It is essential to our shared prosperity, our national security, and to our standing in the world.”

Other officials, like Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden blames unvaccinated: ‘Cost all of us’ Defense & National Security: Air Force report reveals gender, racial disparities Austin, Milley to testify on Afghanistan withdrawal MORE and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyDefense & National Security: Air Force report reveals gender, racial disparities Austin, Milley to testify on Afghanistan withdrawal Biden’s Afghanistan debacle will cast a long shadow over transatlantic security MORE, participated in a Saturday morning ceremony at the Pentagon and recognized the sacrifice of service members who fought in the war in Afghanistan that was precipitated by the 9/11 attacks.

“As Secretary of Defense and a veteran of the Afghan war, let me underscore again how much we owe to all those who fought and to all those who fell while serving our country in Afghanistan,” Austin said in remarks. “As the years march on, we must ensure that all our fellow Americans know and understand what happened here on 9/11 and in Manhattan and in Shanksville, Pa. It is our responsibility to remember and it is our duty to defend democracy.”

Former President Trump, who released a two-minute video Saturday morning marking Sept. 11 that mostly criticized Biden's withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, is not expected to attend any of the ceremonies. He is expected to provide commentary at a boxing match later Saturday.

