https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-maher-nfl-black-national-anthem

This is the 19th season of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and people have noticed this season that the liberal pundit Bill Maher has made headlines for exposing leftist ideologies for being shallow or actually anti-progressive. While he still trashes Republicans every chance he gets on his political talk show, Maher has become incensed by the leftist mindset of always striving to be woke.

Last month, Maher went after Democrats for their “bad faith” attacks on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for his joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Previously, he slammed leftists for Soviet-like cancel culture and trying to make the Olympics “woke.” The host also criticized Lin Manuel Miranda for bending the knee to the outrage mob. Maher turned against progressives and said he was against free college. In May, he trounced liberals for sucking the fun out of everything. In April, Maher berated millennials and Gen-Z for their “stupid” left-wing ideas. He attacked the liberal media for peddling COVID-19 porn to their audience, and even complimented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his coronavirus policies. Maher skewered “brats” in media for Stalin-esque cancel culture tactics.

In the latest episode, Maher addressed his recent disdain for leftist wokescolds.

“To me, when people say to me sometimes like, ‘Boy, you know, you go after the left a lot these days. Why?’ Because you’re embarrassing me! That’s why I’m going after the left — in a way you never did before,” Maher proclaimed.

“Because you’re inverting things that I — I’m not going to give up on being liberal,” Maher said, adding a veiled criticism of critical race theory, “This is what these teachers are talking about. That you’re taking children and making them hyper-aware of race in a way they wouldn’t otherwise be.”

Maher brought up how the “black national anthem,” formally known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” was played before the opening game of the NFL 2021 season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

“I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, [and where] colleges … many of them have different graduation ceremonies for black and white, separate dorms — this is what I mean. Segregation,” Maher said. “You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

