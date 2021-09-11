https://noqreport.com/2021/09/11/bill-maher-slams-nfl-for-playing-black-national-anthem-says-its-segregation-but-under-a-different-name/

Source: Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

HBO’s Bill Maher called out the NFL Friday for its inclusion of the black national anthem ahead of Thursday’s season opening game, a move that the “Real Time” host blasted as a form of segregation.

“I saw last night on the football game, Alicia Keys sang ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ which now I hear is called the Black national anthem,” Maher said on his show. “Now, maybe we should get rid of our national anthem, but I think we should have one national anthem.”

“I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, colleges sometimes now have … many of them have different graduation ceremonies for Black and White, separate dorms — this is what I mean! Segregation! You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name,” he continued.

Maher also slammed American colleges and universities for becoming a “social justice factory,” referencing several instances where educators have resigned over pressure to be more of “political activists” than teachers.

The most recent example of this was a Portland State University philosophy professor stepping down earlier this week after he was informed that he could no longer […]