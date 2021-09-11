Author and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said his next book, focused on the war on terrorism, contains classified information that could land him in prison.

“I just finished writing a book … full of classified information that nobody has seen. I was lucky enough to be able to get it. I’ll probably wind up in prison for printing it,” he told Newsmax this week.

“But I think Americans need to know that we are safer, and the reason is technology,” he added during the interview with Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

It’s unclear what the circumstances allowed O’Reilly, who describes himself as “a historian/journalist,” to obtain this information. Classified information would not necessarily put journalists at risk of being prosecuted if they did not break the law in gathering it or encourage others to do so, though the legal protections are not fully clear .

The book, Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists, is co-authored by Martin Dugard and published by St. Martin’s Press. The book will go on sale in May and will be the latest edition of O’Reilly’s Killing series of histories.

The publisher’s page on the book refers to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that happened 20 years ago.

“As the World Trade Center buildings collapsed, the Pentagon burned, and a small group of passengers fought desperately to stop a third plane from completing its deadly flight plan, America went on war footing. Killing The Killers narrates America’s intense global war against extremists who planned and executed not only the 9/11 attacks, but hundreds of others in America and around the world, and who eventually destroyed entire nations in their relentless quest for power,” the page says .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Killing The Killers moves from Afghanistan to Iraq, Iran to Yemen, Syria, and Libya, and elsewhere, as the United States fought Al Qaeda, ISIS, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as well as individually targeting the most notorious leaders of these groups. With fresh detail and deeply-sourced information, O’Reilly and Dugard create an unstoppable account of the most important war of our era,” it adds.

Formerly the host of The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News, O’Reilly was ousted from the network in 2017 after it was revealed he paid settlements in sexual misconduct lawsuits. He now appears daily on his site BillOreilly.com and plans to host a series of live conversations for a “History Tour” with former President Donald Trump in Texas and Florida later this year.