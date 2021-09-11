https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613d5f20bbafd42ff58b2df6
Fears of new landslides are slowing the search for more victims from the collapse of a hillside that brought tons of boulders down on a neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one person…
For those looking to cast ballots in L.A. County, the 253 vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday….
The U.S. Capitol Police is recommending disciplinary action in six cases stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol…
A lawsuit has been filed that could decide the fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in a square at the center of nearly all-Black Tuskegee for 115 years…
People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of hurricane Larry…