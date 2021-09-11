https://www.theepochtimes.com/body-of-us-marine-killed-in-kabul-attack-returns-home_3992983.html

U.S. Marine Ssgt. Alice Ward stands at attention on the side of I-93 North as the hearse carrying fallen Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo passes in Stoneham, Mass., on Sept. 11, 2021. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan returned home to Massachusetts on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to America’s longest war.

A procession including Marines, local and state police, firefighters and city officials escorted the hearse bearing Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s flag-draped casket on Saturday.

Twenty-five year old Pichardo died in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing near the Kabul airport where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed as people struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

A funeral Mass will be held for Pichardo on Monday.