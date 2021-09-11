https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-huge-president-trump-going-decertify-election/

Yesterday, President Trump sat down with the Gateway Pundit and discussed many current events, including the 2020 Election.

Our election was rigged. This was a rigged election. They used COVID and they used the mail in ballots to rig the election. We won the election by a lot and they rigged it and its a terrible thing and I do believe they are going to decertify this election. I don’t think you can have an election that was rigged to the extent that this thing was.

I mean you look at the individual states. You mentioned Arizona. Look at what’s happening now in Michigan. Look at what’s happening in Pennsylvania. Look at what’s happening in Georgia, Wisconsin. No, this was a terrible, terrible thing that happened to our country and because the press is so dishonest. That’s what cancel culture comes from. You know where it started, they don’t want to talk about the election, because they know it was rigged.