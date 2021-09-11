https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-victory-boris-johnson-just-cancelled-vaccine-passports/

UPDATE

No more COVID-19 lockdowns, UK health minister suggests

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) – British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he did not expect the country to see any more lockdowns and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events.

“I am not anticipating any more lockdowns. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to take everything off the table but I just don’t see how we get to another lockdown.”

Javid added: “What I can say is that we’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am pleased to say we will not going be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”

Boris Johnson will announce this week that he is scrapping plans that would have required vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs, cinemas and sports grounds. On Tuesday, the prime minister will announce plans to try to keep Covid under control over the winter. He will say that he has abandoned the proposed compulsory certification scheme, which would have forced venues to check people’s vaccine status.

Johnson tore up the proposals after scientists said vaccinations would be an effective first line of defence against a winter wave of the pandemic. But the move also represents a significant concession to Tory backbench rebels who had complained that enforcing vaccine passports would create a group of second-class citizens.