Memorials are taking place today in New York City, at the Pentagon, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and many other cities and towns across America on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Many heroes are being honored, and CNN’s Brian Stelter shared an Associated Press article that doesn’t want anybody not to forget who the real “leaders” were that day:

Network TV anchors were “the closest thing that America had to national leaders on 9/11. They were the moral authority for the country on that first day,” especially with political leaders in bunkers or otherwise out of sight… https://t.co/j12NRPr2BM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 11, 2021

Is there a more self-aggrandizing profession than “journalism”?

It takes a staggering amount of narcissism to look back on 9/11 and think: “You know who the real hero of the story was? Me.” https://t.co/paf3Fpq5HF — The H2 (@TheH2) September 11, 2021

The real heroes of 9/11: the journalists https://t.co/ay0skvMZ3M — Max (@MaxNordau) September 11, 2021

It’s somewhat surprising that Stelter’s take hasn’t yet been retweeted by Jim Acosta, but the day is young.

These were the leaders and moral authority on that day. Have some respect if you have no shame. pic.twitter.com/DrVqSBK6Dn — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 11, 2021

No, we had the president & the mayor. In NYC, we couldn’t even get two of the three networks because their broadcast antennae were atop Tower One. https://t.co/LHP9lF5mJK — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 11, 2021

If we were to ask 100 Americans to describe who displayed leadership on 9/11, would any give the name of a network news anchor?

Say you are a narcissist without saying you are a narcissist https://t.co/Z782leAv05 — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) September 11, 2021

“We are the real heroes.” *pats self on back* — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 11, 2021

Wait. Did you say journos “were the moral authority” on 9/11? Unbelievable — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 11, 2021

This is tone deaf bordering on gross https://t.co/6TXwcQvurw — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 11, 2021

Everybody can go home, we have found the stupidest 9/11 take from no one’s favorite sentient potato https://t.co/4FmUDRCoR9 — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) September 11, 2021

