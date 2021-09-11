https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/brian-stelter-shares-who-were-the-closest-thing-america-had-to-national-leaders-on-9-11-just-guess/

Memorials are taking place today in New York City, at the Pentagon, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and many other cities and towns across America on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Many heroes are being honored, and CNN’s Brian Stelter shared an Associated Press article that doesn’t want anybody not to forget who the real “leaders” were that day:

Is there a more self-aggrandizing profession than “journalism”?

It’s somewhat surprising that Stelter’s take hasn’t yet been retweeted by Jim Acosta, but the day is young.

If we were to ask 100 Americans to describe who displayed leadership on 9/11, would any give the name of a network news anchor?

