https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/canadian-philosophy-professor-notes-that-the-us-is-having-its-dumb-little-annual-pity-party-again/

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter will often tweet simply, “Destroy academia” whenever some associate professor someone comes up with a hot take. On Saturday, our special guest lecturer was the University of Toronto’s Jonathan Weisberg, who noted that the U.S. was “having its dumb little annual pity party again.”

If you’d like to comment on that, you’re out of luck; Weisberg seems to have protected his account.

No one’s allowed to the party celebrating his viral tweet.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...