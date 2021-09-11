https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/canadian-philosophy-professor-notes-that-the-us-is-having-its-dumb-little-annual-pity-party-again/

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter will often tweet simply, “Destroy academia” whenever some associate professor someone comes up with a hot take. On Saturday, our special guest lecturer was the University of Toronto’s Jonathan Weisberg, who noted that the U.S. was “having its dumb little annual pity party again.”

If you’d like to comment on that, you’re out of luck; Weisberg seems to have protected his account.

Note that the butchering of 3,000 innocent people does not trigger this hero’s ire. But if you were to misgender him (check his bio) well then that’s linguistic genocide. What an execrable cretin. https://t.co/mm6qP1fa1w — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 11, 2021

You nailed it with the word cretin. — Leo Strauss III (@LeoStrauss3rd) September 11, 2021

Hey @UofT how is this acceptable? — Joe 🇨🇦🇱🇧 (@joe13ca) September 11, 2021

He is a professor at @UofT What is the deal with some of these universities these days? It’s as if they’re in a competition to one-up each other at hiring the worst human being. pic.twitter.com/kAzlqBomf9 — Shana June (@JuneShana) September 11, 2021

I can’t believe that U of T ostracized @jordanbpeterson for protesting (correctly) compelled speech. But this insect @jweisber is apparently welcome there. I guess #UofToronto agrees with him? — Marleaux (@GavroshMarleaux) September 11, 2021

A real petulant little twat that person is. — Art Framke (@FutureView) September 11, 2021

Don’t know what would be worse. If they really think it or are just being provocative. — Prenno (@Prenno5) September 11, 2021

Amazing. — Kevin Evera (@KevinEckert12) September 11, 2021

What a dweeb — Super (@Shondellsss) September 11, 2021

How strange, he mistakenly set his profile to private! — I Want To Talk Now (@iwanttotalk_now) September 11, 2021

He privated that account fast. — Captain Bearatio Hornbearer (@Bearocalypse) September 11, 2021

awww, the clown just went private 🙁 — Mars ♂ (@mars_tbk) September 11, 2021

Unsurprisingly he now has set his profile to private/protected — Dan Levy (@TheDanLevy) September 11, 2021

He is afraid of the judgment of his own words. He closed his account to the public. No hero there just another person wishing for praise and cowering when none comes. — NPK (@NamepleaseK) September 11, 2021

No one’s allowed to the party celebrating his viral tweet.

