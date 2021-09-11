https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/571852-capitol-police-recommend-disciplinary-action-for-six-cases-in-jan-6

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks.

In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations, six cases sustained violations and were recommended for disciplinary action.

The Justice Department did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers,” Capitol Police said. “On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.”

Capitol Police had over 1,200 personnel on duty during the attack, when hundreds of supporters of former President TrumpDonald TrumpTo infinity and beyond: What will it take to create a diverse and representative judiciary? Biden seeks to rebound from brutal August Mary Trump blasts uncle’s plans to provide commentary on boxing match on 9/11 anniversary: ‘Disgraceful’ MORE marched on the Capitol building, breached security and damaged property in an effort to halt the 2020 presidential election certification.

Members of the Capitol Police recalled getting chased and beaten by rioters following the events that day.

Days after the attack, the agency said it was opening an investigation int some officers and officials after source material appeared to show members of the force violating the department’s regulations and policies.

USCP said Saturday that it was only able to identify officers in 26 of the 38 cases it opened. No wrongdoing was found in 20 of the cases, but violations were sustained in six.

Three of the cases sustained were for “conduct unbecoming,” the agency said. One case involved a failure to comply with directives, one involved improper remarks and the last involved “improper dissemination of information.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, an official is accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming, but USCP said in the release that the case is still pending.

About a month after the events of Jan. 6, Capitol Police suspended six officers over their actions in responding to the riots. It was unclear if the six “cases” mentioned Saturday by Capitol Police were related to the suspensions.

Over 570 people have been charged in connection with the attack that led to five deaths. One Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, died following the attack.

Four police officers— one Capitol Police officer and three D.C. Metropolitan Police Officers— died by suicide following the attack.

The Hill has reached out to Capitol Police for further information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

