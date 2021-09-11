https://noqreport.com/2021/09/11/china-initiates-development-of-mrna-vaccines/
A health worker shows a dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19 disease, at a vaccination centre in the Jordanian capital Amman, on January 13, 2021. (KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images) While the efficacy of Chinese inactivated vaccines is in doubt, the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine is still blocked on the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) approval process, and not allowed in mainland China. Meanwhile, state-owned Sinopharm announced it will develop an mRNA vaccine.
On Sept. 6, state-owned First Financial said that the National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) has begun developing an mRNA variant vaccine and expects to launch it next year. Sinopharm is the only central enterprise directly under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission that focuses on life and health.
Chinese authorities had been resisting mRNA technology in the research for a CCP virus (also called the novel coronavirus) vaccine. “China has chosen a safe and mature inactivated vaccine route, while the mRNA vaccine route is immature and may pose a safety risk,” said mouthpiece Xinhua media on Dec. 29, 2020.
However, based on its actual efficacy, "China's domestically produced vaccine has had little effect," an anonymous Chinese lawyer told The Epoch Times, citing that the latest outbreak was
